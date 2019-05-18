SINCLAIR, Mary Patricia:
On April 16, 2019, at Gracelands Rest Home. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Reverend Ron Sinclair. Very precious mother and mother-in-law of Janice and Gary Harlen (Hastings), Karen and the late Michael Phillips, Grant and Karen Sinclair (Palmerston North). Very special Grandma of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family are most grateful to the staff at Ward 4, Hawke's Bay Hospital and the staff of Gracelands Rest Home, for their care of Mary. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Monday, May 20, at 10.00am, followed by a private burial. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or messages to the Sinclair Family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 18, 2019