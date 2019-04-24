Mary SAYER

Death Notice

SAYER,
Mary Helen (nee Horn):
Passed peacefully on April 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Ian for 64 years. Loved and cherished Mum of Robert and Jenny, Ian and Pam, Barry and Lyn, loved grandmother of Krystal, Matthew, Jason, Kerrie, Madeline, Rosana, and great-grandmother of Ryan.
May she rest in peace.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held at St Paul's Presbyterian Church, Tennyson Street, Napier, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10.30am. Followed by interment at the Western Hills Cemetery. A donation in Mary's memory to the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Tributes to Mary or messages to her family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or sent to The Sayer Family C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 24, 2019
