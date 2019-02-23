HOPKIRK,
Mary Alice: MBE CBE
In her 94th year, died on Tuesday 8 January 2019.
She will be sorely missed by friends and family. A Memorial service for Mary will be held at St David's Church Hall,
3 Rainforth Street, Palmerston North, on Saturday 2 March at 11.00am. Messages to the Hopkirk Family, c/- 97 Beaumaris Boulevard, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3110.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 23, 2019