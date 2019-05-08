HEREMAIA, Mary Catherine:

Formerly of Levin, of Palmerston North. On Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 (peacefully) at home. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, much loved Mum of Catriona (Australia), & Carlene and Kevin Redshaw (Palmerston North), cherished Grandma of Moana, Louis,Cate, Indi, and Ella, and loved Great-grandma of Arama, Kauri, and Aria, and loved sister of Janet. Special thanks to Pam Shepherd, Arohanui Hospice and those who have loved and supported Mum during her illness. Messages to the Heremaia family, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Mary will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday, May 13th, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Avenue Cemetery, Levin.





