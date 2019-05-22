DOWSE, Mark Brown:
of Palmerston North. Passed away suddenly at home, on Tuesday, 14 May 2019. Aged 83 years. Loved and cherished husband of Valerie for 60 years. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Garry and Donna, Tony and Lara, Andrew and Kay, Lynnell, Scott and Natalie. Adored Grandad of 13, and Great-Grandad of 3. Messages to the Dowse Family C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, or may be left at www.beauchamp.co.nz In accordance with Mark's wishes, a private funeral has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 22, 2019