Marjory (Marj) (nee Hill):
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 21 February 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ernie. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Vicky and Thomas Morton. Loved Granny of Jonathan and Zara, treasured Grandma of Emma and Sam, and adored Great-Granny of Carlee, Brooke, and Juliet. Will be sadly missed by all her family. In accordance with Marj's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 26, 2019