MERRIMAN, Marilyn June:
Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 21 April 2019, surrounded by all her family, listening to music she loved played live as she went to the arms of Jesus. She will be deeply missed by her husband and soulmate Ross, children Tara and Scott, grandchildren Sam and Tatyana, brothers Denis and Peter, and their wives and children. Messages to the Merriman family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Marilyn will be held at Life Church, 390 Featherston Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 29 April 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 24, 2019