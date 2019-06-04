ELGAR, Marie Kathleen:
On 26 May 2019 passed away peacefully at Auckland City Hospital, in her 86th year. Dearly loved and adored wife of the late Walter. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of John, Mike and Phillipa, David and Dianne, Sandra and Russell Priestley. Beloved grandma of Amy and Chris, Chris, Matt, Ben and Cel, Becky and Dan, Brigette, Andrew, Charlotte and Phil, Maddy, Bella, and much loved great-grandmother of Audrey.
Forever loved and cherished
A Memorial Service will be held at the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris St, Marton, on Saturday 8 June 2019 at 11.00am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 4, 2019