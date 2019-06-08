BOS,
Maria Allegonda Adriana
(nee Ermen):
Passed away peacefully and suddenly with her children, grandchildren and a great-grandchild by her side. Very much loved mother and mother-in-law to Janie and Peter Bell and Ted and Diane Bos. Oma to 7 grandchildren and their spouses and Great Oma to 16.
Our matriarch will be sorely missed by all. Now at peace with Dad (Frans).
A Celebration of Mum's life will be at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street, Hastings, 11.00am, Sunday 9th June. All are most welcome.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 8, 2019