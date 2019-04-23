Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret STANTIALL. View Sign Service Information I C Mark Ltd 547 Queen S Manawatu , Manawatu-Wanganui 063688108 Death Notice



Margaret Sheila:

Of Levin. Passed away peacefully at Cashmere Home, Johnsonville, on April 18 2019, aged 95. Loved wife of Ron (deceased). Dearly loved mother of Peter (deceased) and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Don & Deb and Ian & Chrissy. Cherished Grandma to Sara, Ben, Andrew, Rosie, Candy and Miranda, and Great-Grandmother to her five great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Reevedon Home, Levin, and Cashmere Home, Johnsonville, for their love and amazing care of Margaret over the past 5 years. Margaret's funeral will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen St, Levin, on Saturday 27 April 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. Messages can be sent to "Stantiall Family" 363 Muritai Rd, Lower Hutt 5013. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society and Blind Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service.







