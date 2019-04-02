Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



(nee Richardson):

Passed away on Sunday 31st March 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital, surrounded by her family. Much loved and cherished wife of Thana; mother of Martha and Robin, Carla and Andrew, Paula and Neil, and Hannah; Yai of Ella, George, Teina, Floyd, Whetu, Daniel, Eve, Jett, Bella, and Justice, Renee, Desmond, Brendon, Matthew and Liz; Nanny Yai of Cleo Atareta, and Mãia Moana; sister of Grant and Nola, Owen and Lorraine, Paul and Susan; and loved by her nieces and nephews. Margaret will be lying at her daughter Carla's home until her funeral. A service for Margaret will be held at Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 5th April 2019, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to charities on Margaret's page at the Good Registry would be appreciated (https://app.







NA NAGARA, Margaret Ann(nee Richardson):Passed away on Sunday 31st March 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital, surrounded by her family. Much loved and cherished wife of Thana; mother of Martha and Robin, Carla and Andrew, Paula and Neil, and Hannah; Yai of Ella, George, Teina, Floyd, Whetu, Daniel, Eve, Jett, Bella, and Justice, Renee, Desmond, Brendon, Matthew and Liz; Nanny Yai of Cleo Atareta, and Mãia Moana; sister of Grant and Nola, Owen and Lorraine, Paul and Susan; and loved by her nieces and nephews. Margaret will be lying at her daughter Carla's home until her funeral. A service for Margaret will be held at Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 5th April 2019, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to charities on Margaret's page at the Good Registry would be appreciated (https://app. thegoodregistry.com/events/in-memory-of-margaret-na-nagara ). Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Manawatu Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers