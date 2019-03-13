JONES, Margaret Ada (Peg):
On March 9, 2019, at Palmerston Manor, Margaret passed away peacefully, with family present, three weeks short of her 97th birthday. Loved wife of Edward William (Ted, dec), loved mother of Helen, Keith and Angela, Marilyn and Owen, Rex and Clem. Loved grandmother of 10 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Big thank you to the staff at Palmerston Manor for their wonderful care of Margaret. Private Cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 13, 2019