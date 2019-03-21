HUNTER, Margaret Ann:
On Tuesday 19th March 2019, at Palmerston North, aged 75. Dearly loved daughter of the late Ileene and Logan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Lyn and Jill (deceased), Dawn and Aivars, Darryl and Jennine, Karen and Mario. Loved Aunty of her many nieces and nephews. A service for Margaret will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 22nd March 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 21, 2019