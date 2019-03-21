Margaret HUNTER

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "Deepest Sympathy to you all."
    - Carol Grice

HUNTER, Margaret Ann:
On Tuesday 19th March 2019, at Palmerston North, aged 75. Dearly loved daughter of the late Ileene and Logan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Lyn and Jill (deceased), Dawn and Aivars, Darryl and Jennine, Karen and Mario. Loved Aunty of her many nieces and nephews. A service for Margaret will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 22nd March 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.