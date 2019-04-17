FREE, Margaret Ann:
Suddenly on Monday 15th April 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital. Loved wife of Brian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and Garry, Micheal and Maire, Brenda and Alan. Loved grandmother of Gareth, Josephine, Kate and Rachel. Loved daughter of Marjorie and the late Joe, and sister of Ron, Bruce and Peter. In lieu of flowers a donation to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Ann will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 18th April 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
