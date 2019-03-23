CHARD, Margaret Elizabeth:
Of Palmerston North. On Thursday 21st March 2019, peacefully at Metlifecare surrounded by family. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Don. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Alan and Sue, Greg and Jenny, Tony and Leigh, Peter and Fiona, and Phillipa. Loved Nana of Stefan, McKenzie and Dean, Daniel, Molly, Josh and Brittany, Nathan, Hannah, Matt, and Becky. In lieu of a floral tribute, a donation made to Arohanui Hospice, would be appreciated or may be left in the foyer. Messages to the Chard family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Margaret will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 26th March 2019, at 1.30pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019