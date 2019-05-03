SHAILER, Maren Ivy:
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully at Summerset Rest Home surrounded by her family, on Wednesday 1 May 2019. In her 85th year. Loved wife of the late Arthur (Artie). Much loved Mum of Pauline and Neil Walker (Australia), and Gail and Craig Ewens. Adored Nana of Hamish, Melanie, Sally; Nicola, and Emma. Much loved Great-Nan of her 9 great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Doreen Jeffrey, and her twin brother Gordon Finn. Messages to the Shailer family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to the NZ Cancer Society and may be left in the chapel foyer. A celebration of Maren's life will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Monday 6 May 2019 at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from May 3 to May 4, 2019