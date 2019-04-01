WONNOCOTT,
Marcus Edward (Mark):
Of Rongotea. Passed away (don't rush me) peacefully at Summerset on Summerhill, Palmerston North, on Saturday 30 March 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband, and friend of Lorna for 57 years. Dearly loved father, father-in-law, Grandad, and Great-Grandad of Trevor and Deborah, Janine and Dean, Raewyn, Murray and Anne, Russell, Ryan, Brett, Ben and Sammy, Brittany and Nathan, Matthew and Tess, Kate, Logie (deceased), Abby, Jacqulyn and Cameron, Isabella, Riley, Frank, Isabella and Billy. Special thanks to Arohanui Hospice and the Palliative Care Team, Dr Zambazos, and his West End Team. Special thanks to the Nursing Staff at Summerset Rest Home for their wonderful care of Marcus.
"An Old Truckie at Rest".
Messages to the Wonnocott family C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Arohanui Hospice, or to St John Ambulance would be appreciated, and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Mark's life will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 3 April 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 1, 2019