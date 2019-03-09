SIFA,
Makiroa (née Ranginui):
Passed peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday 5th March 2019, aged 71. A much loved and adored daughter, sister, wife, mother, grand and great-grandmother, aunty, neighbour, and a friend to many. A service to celebrate Makiroa's life will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 12th March at 10.00am, followed by a burial at Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Sifa family can be sent to PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
"Rest in peace, Makiroa."
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 9, 2019