WYNBERGEN, Louis Vincent:
Of Palmerston North. Peacefully at home on Sunday 24th February 2019. Aged 65. Dearly loved husband of Karen. Loved father of Kimberley, step-dad of Jared, and Emma. Loved brother of Winnie, and the late Agnes, Josephine, and Anneliese. Messages to Mrs K. Wynbergen, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. All friends are invited to a service for Louis at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 28th February 2019, at 11.30am
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 26, 2019
