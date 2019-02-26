WYNBERGEN, Louis Vincent:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis WYNBERGEN.
Of Palmerston North. Peacefully at home on Sunday 24th February 2019. Aged 65. Dearly loved husband of Karen. Loved father of Kimberley, step-dad of Jared, and Emma. Loved brother of Winnie, and the late Agnes, Josephine, and Anneliese. Messages to Mrs K. Wynbergen, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. All friends are invited to a service for Louis at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 28th February 2019, at 11.30am
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 26, 2019