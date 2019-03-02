MULLOOLY,
Liz (Elizabeth, Josephine):
Passed away in the early hours of Friday morning, 1 March 2019, with family by her side. Much loved wife of Neil, and mother of Karen and Andrew, Jo and Simon, Sarah and James. Adored by her grandchildren Isaac, Samantha, Nathan, Emme, Hayden, Jacob, Annie, Laura and Pippa. A service to celebrate Liz's life will be held at St Albans Presbyterian Church, 339 Albert Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 6 March 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Mullooly family c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favourite charity. Liz is supportive of ASD Connex, Taranaki and Social Socks, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 2, 2019