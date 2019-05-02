Lincoln CHARLES

CHARLES, Lincoln Gerald:
Passed peacefully at home with family by his side on Tuesday 30th April 2019, aged 55 years. Adored husband of Shelley. Much loved father of Corbyn and Devon. Cherished son of Gerald and Norma. Brother of Joanne; Steve and his wife Suzanne. A much loved brother-in-law, uncle and a great friend to many. A service for Lincoln will be held at the Central Baptist Church, 190 Church Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 3rd May 2019 at 11.00am. Messages can be sent to the Charles family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.

