Leslie Charles (Les):

Passed peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on 19th February 2019, aged 87 years. Loved brother of Joy. Cherished husband of the late Myrtle. Loved father of the late Dennis, the late Brenda, Ivan, David and Karl. Father-in-law of Stu and Wendy. Grandy of Dwaine (deceased), Colin, Robert, Hayley, Georgia, Jayden, Shannon and great-grandfather of Jacob. In accordance with Les' wishes a private cremation has taken place and a memorial service for Les will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Thursday 28 February 2019, at 2.00pm. Messages can be sent to the Hansen family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.

"Rest in Peace, Les."







