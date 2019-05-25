Lesleigh WESTWOOD

Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
18 Morris St
Marton, Manawatu-Wanganui
063277029
Passed away peacefully at Summerset Rest Home, Wanganui on Wednesday 22 May 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rowland. Loved mother of Ken and Trudy, Ian and Michelle, Allan and Robyn, David and Angela, and Neil and Melanie. Loved Grandmother of her 19 Grandchildren, and Great-grandmother of 9. Messages to the Westwood family C/- Beauchamp Funeral Home, 18 Morris Street, Marton. A service for Lesleigh will be held at St James Presbyterian Church, Daniel Street, Bulls on Tuesday 28 May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

Published in Manawatu Standard on May 25, 2019
