ELLIS,
Leonard Thomas (Len):
On April 6, 2019, sadly passed away, aged 70 years. Beloved husband of Anthea. Loving father and father-in-law of Jaye, Shaun and Annabelle, Tony, and Michael. Loved step-dad to Sarah, Joanna, Victoria, and Jonathan. Grandad to Carl, Serena, Stevie, Cody, and Russell. Great-grandad to 5 great-grandchildren. Son of the late Len and Vi. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Maureen and Rich, and Sandra and Stuart. Messages to Mrs A. Ellis, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A celebration of Len's life will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Albert Street, Pahiatua, on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 1.30pm. A plate for afternoon tea would be appreciated.
Monarch Funeral Home
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 10, 2019