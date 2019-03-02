GEORGE, Leah Keturah:
In loving memory of our dear Mum who passed away one year ago tomorrow, 3rd March 2018.
Things we feel most deeply are the hardest things to say,
Dearest Mum, we loved you, in a very special way.
If we could have one lifetime wish, one dream that could come true,
We'd pray this day with all our heart, for yesterday with you.
Loved and missed by Craig, Karen, Brent, Diane and families.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 2, 2019