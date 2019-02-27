BERRIDGE,
Lawrence Bernard:
Merchant Navy Seaman. Passed away peacefully on 22nd February 2019, aged 95. Beloved husband of the late Eunice. Loving father to Rita, Dave, Norma, John, Ian, Jade, Marion and the late John. Adored by his 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way.
Absent from the body, present with the Lord (2 Cor 5 v8).
Give mum a kiss for us.
"Rest In Peace Dad,
we love you"
A service for Lawrence will be held at the Church Of Christ NZ, Corner of Dominion Road and Mt Albert Road, Mt Roskill, Auckland, on Friday, 1st March 2019, at 12 noon, to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St, Howick
Phone (09) 5347300
Published in Manawatu Standard from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019