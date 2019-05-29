Laurence BAKER

BAKER,
Laurence Selwyn (Laurie):
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 23rd May 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Heather. Much love father and father-in-law of Carine & Derek, Donna & Bernie Burkhart, and Darnielle Baker and Alan McCabe. Cherished Grandad of Tara and Quayne Roberston, Shaun and Chloe Burkhart, Shay and Larni Burkhart. Beloved Great-Grandad Dar of Maddison, Charlie, Bentley, and Ruby. All messages to The Baker family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In accordance to Laurie's wishes a private family gathering has been held.


Published in Manawatu Standard on May 29, 2019
