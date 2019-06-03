PRINT, Kingsley Alfred:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 1st June 2019 after a courageous battle at Summerset Village surrounded by loving family and friends, aged 75. Much loved brother of Rosemarie Print, Melva and Tony Studholme and family Sheralee, Gavin and Andrew. Very close friend of Rua McDonald. Very special thanks to the staff at Arohanui Hospice and Summerset Village. In lieu of flowers a donation to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated or may be left in the Church foyer. A service for Kingsley will be held at Wesley Broadway Church, Broadway Ave, Palmerston North on Thursday, 6th June 2019 at 10.30am, followed by interment at Rongotea Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 3, 2019