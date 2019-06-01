O'BRIEN, Kevin Edward:
13.9.1936 - 30.5.2019
Kevin passed away peacefully in his 82nd year, after a short illness, in the care of loving staff from Millvale House Levin. Loving husband of the late Gail (nee Potter), and father to Donna, Simon, and Brendan, father-in-law to Donna, and grandad to Jessica, Chantelle and Marty plus great-grandad to Bella and Lucas. Special thanks to Millvale staff for there loving care and support. A graveside open service will be held at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, on Tuesday 4 June, at 2.30pm. All message to PO Box 4218, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 1, 2019