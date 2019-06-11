FAIRLEY, Kevin John:
Of Palmerston North. On Friday, June 7th, 2019, (Peacefully) at Radius Peppertree. Aged 74 years. Loved son of the late John and Florence, loved Brother of Kay Scrimgeour, Glennis Wallbutton, and Cherie Fairley, father of Andrea and Joanne, Grandad of his 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
"Will be sadly missed by his
family and his many friends".
Special thanks to the Staff of Radius Peppertree for their loving and devoted care. Messages to the Fairley Family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. At Kevin's request a private service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 11, 2019