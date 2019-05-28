ROBBINS, Keith Arthur:
(RNZAF H75907) Of Palmerston North. On Friday 24 May 2019, peacefully passed away aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley. Devoted father and father-in-law of Matthew (Whangarei), Christine and Pieter Jansen (Palmerston North), and Susan and Willem Westerhof (Netherlands). Cherished grandfather of Zahra; Scott, Conner, and Natasha. Loved brother-in-law of Gordon and Barbara, Peter and Rita, and the late Thelma and Ralph. A loved uncle. Friends are invited to attend a service for Keith at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F. Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 30 May 2019 at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 28, 2019