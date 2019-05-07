WILLIS, Kathleen Mary:
Of Palmerston North, formerly of Eketahuna. On Friday 3rd May 2019, peacefully at Cook Street Nursing Care Centre. Aged 92. Loved daughter of the late Leslie and Grace Willis. Loved sister of Joyce Laing (deceased), John Willis (deceased), and Hazel Malton. Loved aunty of her many nieces and nephews. Messages to the Willis family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. No flowers by request. A service for Kathleen will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 8th May 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 7, 2019