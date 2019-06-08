FREWIN,
Dr Karen Elizabeth:
Aged 61 years. Passed away peacefully in Toowoomba Hospice on June 4, 2019 with her great friend Kathy at her side. Loved sister of Erika, Paul and families. A celebration of Karen's life will be held on Friday, June 14 at Wharerata, Massey University at 11.00am, followed by light refreshments. Friends are invited to bring a flower, a photo and wear colourful clothing. Messages to Frewin family, c/- 340 Pohangina Road, RD14, Ashhurst 4884.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 8, 2019