(nee Lee):

Of Palmerston North, formerly of Brisbane Australia. Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday 6 May 2019. Aged 47 years. Adored wife of Richard. Loved and cherished Mum of Madeleine, and Lauren. Dearly loved daughter of Ken and Glenda Watson. Cherished sister Kazza of Andie, and Kate. Loved daughter-in-law of Gale and the late Geoff Ordering. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to White Matter Brain Cancer Trust, PO Box 31-073, Christchurch, would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer. Messages to the Byron family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A celebration of Karen's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 9 May 2019 at 2.30pm.



