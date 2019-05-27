MACNEILL, June Mary:
Passed away peacefully at Brightwater Rest Home on Saturday 25 May 2019. In her 95th year. Treasured and much loved Mum of Rod, Marg and Alan, Liz, Dave, Paul and Carmen. Loved Nanny of Lisa and Jonathan, Sam and Anna, Campbell and Franni, Sarah, Kristy, Jason, Courtney, Zyphrine and Dominique, and great-grandmother of Hunter and Leo, Drew and Piper, Aurora, Lennox and Bella June, Addison and William. Special friend of Judy Whitefield and Kathy Jeffrey. In lieu of flowers, donation to St John would be appreciated. A celebration of June's life will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 30 May 2019, at 1.00pm. In keeping with June's wishes please wear colourful clothes.
Published in Manawatu Standard from May 27 to May 28, 2019