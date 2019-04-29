CARTWRIGHT,
Judith (Judy):
Peacefully passed away after a prolonged illness at Resthaven Home & Hospital on Friday, 26th April 2019. Aged 74 years. Devoted wife to Wayne for 53 years. Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of David, and Gareth & Cherie. Adoring Grandma to Aidon and Luca. A celebration of Judy's life will be held at The Hamilton ParkCrematorium Chapel, Newstead, on Saturday, the 4th of May, 2019, at 1.00pm. All communications to The Cartwright Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 29, 2019