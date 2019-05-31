WARNER,

Joy Margaret Ann:

Of Palmerston North. On Wednesday, May 29th, 2019, (Peacefully) at Palmerston North Hospital. In her 83rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan (Herb), loved daughter of the late Flo and Jim Oliver, loved sister of Bill and sister-in-law of Gail, much loved Mum of Pam, Keith and the late Jenny, Colin and Helen, Larry and Lesley, cherished Nana of Cole, Senee, and Daniel, and the late Alan Thomas and Bodie, loved Nana Joy to William, Ava, Indianna and Lote, much loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews.

"Will always be remembered".

Messages to the Warner Family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Joy will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, tomorrow Saturday, June 1st, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by a private interment.






