John ("Long John"):

John passed away very peacefully on Friday 24 May 2019 in his home in Palmerston North, aged 74 after a short illness. He was the loved son of late Gwendoline and Llewelyn Williams. Loved and treasured brother of Phil, Elwyn, Leigh, Richard and the late Lynn Williams, loved brother-in-law of John and Kim and Uncle to Dean, Lloyd, Tracey, Nicola, Michelle, Meredith, Sandra, Leah and Jack. John was loved very much by his late wife Eileen of 50 years, much loved father and father-in-law to Jo-Anne and Russell, Karl and Catherine and Laura and Francis; special "Ganga" to Gabriel, Alexander, Louis, Ryan, Taylor and Hannah. A service to celebrate John's colourful life will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Shamrock Street, Palmerston North, Wednesday 29 May at 1.00pm, followed straight after by interment at Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Williams family can be sent to c/o PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. In lieu of flowers John asked for donations to Arohanui Hospice







Published in Manawatu Standard on May 27, 2019

