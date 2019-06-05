WEBSTER, John (Jock):
Of Foxton. Passed away Friday 24 May 2019. Beloved husband of Ann. Loving father & father-in-law of Linda & Ross, and Paul. Adoring Grandad of Lea, Jaimee, Brendon, Anna & Josh. Great-Grandad of Maycee & Ethan. The family wish to thank the Madison Rest Home Levin for the wonderful care and love given to John. We thank each and every one of you from the bottom of our hearts for the baking, flowers, cards and support. To show your gratitude, if anyone wishes to make a donation to the Parkinson's Society it would be appreciated. A private service for John has been held. Thank you from all the family.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 5, 2019