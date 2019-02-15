STENT, John Campbell:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 9 February 2019, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Jennifer. Loved father and father-in-law of Jacqui Karl, Garry and Tina, and Sharlene and Brendon McDonald. Cherished Grandad and Grandad John to his precious grandchildren and great-grandies. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, or St John Ambulance, Bowen Street, Feilding, would be much appreciated. In accordance with John's wishes a private cremation has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 15, 2019