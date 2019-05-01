ROCKLIFFE, John Bosley:
On Tuesday 30th April 2019, at Palmerston North, aged 85. Much loved husband of Jean, and loved father of Jennifer, Susan, Timothy (deceased), Peter and his partner (Monika). In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance, PO Box 1794, Palmerston North 4440, would be appreciated or may be left in the Church foyer. A service for John will be held at the Milson Combined Church, Purdie Place, Palmerston North, on Saturday 4th May 2019, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 1, 2019