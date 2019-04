GILLIES, John Lawson:Peacefully at home on 20 April 2019. Aged 80 years. Loved husband of the late Patricia. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of the late Paul, Carole and Jonathan, Tony and the late Kim. Poppa-John to Lawson, Mia, Vanessa and Erin. Cherished brother of the late Zoe. Missed by his best friend Sammy the cat. A special thanks to the staff and team at Presbyterian Support, Cranford Hospice and St John's for all of their ongoing care and support. A service for John will be held at the Havelock North Club, 4 Campbell Street, Havelock North on Friday, 26 April 2019, at 10am. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Cranford Hospice at the service. Messages to the Gillies family can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.