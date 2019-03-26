Joan MACDONALD

MacDONALD, Joan Andrina:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rod. Loved mother of Janice, Glenys, Paul and Blair, and mother-in-law of John, Michael, Graeme, Sue, and Karen. A much loved Grandma/Nana/Grandmother to her 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. In accordance with Joan's wishes a private service has been held on Monday 25 March.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 26, 2019
