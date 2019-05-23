ATTWELL, Joan (Joanie)
(nee Petersen):
28.1.1930 - 22.5.2019
After holding on tight & with much spunk and spirit for 89 years, Joan quietly & peacefully (in the arms of someone special) simply fell off her twig and flew away from Cook St Nursing Home. Joan was the daughter of the late Mabel & Martin (Foxton), the sister of Helen, and the late Madie, Johnny & Martin. Joan was the wife of the late Max, and mother to Linda, Jeff, David, Steve, & Julie. Mother-in-law to Ray, Lucy, Dolly, Lynnette, & Anthony. Nanny to Tina, Daimen, Megan, Grandma to Tristan & Kirwan, Bex & Max. Grandma Darling to Georgia & Jackson. Great-Grandma of Sheridan & Brayden. Nanny Fudge to Jessie May. Special best friend of Penny & Humphrey. Best Aunty, surrogate Mum, and friend to many other special people. Joan will always be loved, treasured, adored and remembered by all of us. In lieu of flowers, we would greatly appreciate donations for Cook Street Nursing Home, which may be left at the service. To all the amazing & loving staff who cared for and supported Joan so beautifully, and for all the love they shared with our family, we will be eternally grateful and blessed. Any messages to the Attwell family c/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North on Saturday 25 May at 2.30pm and all are welcome.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from May 23 to May 24, 2019