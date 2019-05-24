PERCY,
Jill Irene (née Jolly):
Passed away peacefully in the presence of family in Ward 26 at the Palmerston North Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and Brian; Liann and Theo; Jacqui and Rory; Peter; Kathy and Ross; Paul; Tracey and Noel; Michelle and Darren; and Helane. Loved Nana to her 20 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. According to Jill's wishes a private service has been held. Messages can be sent to the Percy family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 24, 2019