Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday 1 April 2019, in her 74th year. Beloved wife of Bill. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Stu and Philippa; and Megan. Loving Nan of Jack, Keira, Skye, Brock, Jade, Cooper and Hannah. Loved and cherished by her extended family. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Steph and Laurie Butler (Wellington), Mark (deceased), Robyn (Christchurch), Lynnie (Palmerston North), Eleanor and Buff (deceased) (Hawkes Bay), David (deceased), and Diana and Paul (Wellington). A service for Jenny will be held at the Gateways Church, 174 Church Street, Palmerston North, tomorrow (Thursday), 4 April 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers a donation to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Terrace End, Palmerston North, would be appreciated and can also be left at the service. Messages can be sent to the Power family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.







