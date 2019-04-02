CRAW,
Jennifer Gladys (Jenny):
RN Retired. Of Otaki.
Suddenly on 27th March 2019. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Hector. Devoted mother of Iain and Sandra, Helen, Robert & Amelia, and Judith and the late Donald. Devoted Nana of Danijela and Niko; Seb and Leo; Cody, twins Ryan and Dylan; and Jordy and Lachy. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Gordon and Jean. Service at Otaki Presbyterian Church, 249 Mill Road, Otaki, on Thursday 4th April 2019, at 1.00pm, thereafter private Cremation at The Avenue Crematorium, Levin.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 2, 2019