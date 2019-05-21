VROEGH, Jan:
Of Feilding. On May 18, 2019 peacefully at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, Feilding, with his beloved Miep at his side, in his 90th year. Loved father and father-in-law of Marion and Raymund, Martin and Lyn, Rob and Rita, cherished grandfather and great-grandfather of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"I will never leave Thee,
Nor forsake Thee."
A service for Jan will be held at The Reformed Church of Palmerston North, 541 Ruahine Street, Palmerston North tomorrow, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 21, 2019