Peacefully in Feilding on 28 February 2019. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Rhyll. Very special dad and father-in-law of Kirsten and Graham, and the late David. Loving Grandad to Thomas. Brother of Nancy and beloved friend of Dallas. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the Church foyer. Communications to the Ryburn family, C/- 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Knox Presbyterian Church, 197 North Street, Feilding on Wednesday 13 March 2019, at 11.00am. Followed by private cremation.





