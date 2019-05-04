MITCHELL, James Allan:
Peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Loved father and father-in-law of Allan and Sandi (and the late Kathy), the late Robert, Paul, Murray and Christine, and Lynette and Ross.
'Will be sadly missed and loved by all.'
A service for James will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier, today (Saturday), May 4, at 11.00am, followed by refreshments at the Taradale RSA. Messages to the Mitchell Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 4, 2019